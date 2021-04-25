Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Vir Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 31,300 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,284 shares of company stock worth $3,387,051. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of -0.99. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $141.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.