Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.4% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $230.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $231.82.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

