Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.6% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $81,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 78.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Visa by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 221.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 82,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 150,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 12.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $230.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $231.82. The stock has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.62 and a 200-day moving average of $209.16.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

