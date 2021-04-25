Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.00 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $231.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.