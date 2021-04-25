Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is ($0.10). Visteon reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 571.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $6.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.02 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,314,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $15,690,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Visteon by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 187,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 85,364 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.21. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.