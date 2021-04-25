VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in VMware by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in VMware by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,356,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $330,519,000 after acquiring an additional 249,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $165.74 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $4,714,728.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

