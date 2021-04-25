Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.01. Vonage also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.15 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vonage has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 414,320 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $48,739,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Vonage by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,782,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after buying an additional 317,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

