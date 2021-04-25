Vortex Defi (VTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $519,488.88

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $519,488.88 and approximately $68,730.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

