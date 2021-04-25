VoteCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $65,093.20 and $1.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.80 or 0.00412628 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.38 or 0.00245364 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00153733 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005168 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,501,125 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

