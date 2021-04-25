VouchForMe Hits Market Cap of $1.33 Million (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 95% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $9,914.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00064667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00018772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00058888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00093404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.28 or 0.00676943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.28 or 0.08018590 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

