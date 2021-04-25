Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $3.22

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $714.82 million and $6.66 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00006582 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00064427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00061731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00094721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $345.79 or 0.00707830 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,754.79 or 0.07685936 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

