Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,379 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Vroom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Vroom by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,350,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $755,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,088,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,488,900 shares of company stock worth $55,484,493 over the last ninety days.

VRM opened at $45.49 on Friday. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.73.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

VRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

