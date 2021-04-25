VULCANO (VULC) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, VULCANO has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. VULCANO has a market cap of $120,502.94 and $2.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

VULCANO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

