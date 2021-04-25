W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.74. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W. R. Grace & Co..

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRA opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.90 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.