W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CL King increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

NYSE:GRA opened at $64.24 on Friday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $38.70 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.90 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,172 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after buying an additional 78,596 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

