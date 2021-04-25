Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Raised to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

OTCMKTS:WKCMF remained flat at $$157.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.16.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.