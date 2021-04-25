Wagerr (WGR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $23.07 million and approximately $103,827.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00021329 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $591.01 or 0.01195091 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,774,774 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

