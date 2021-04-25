Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.27 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002618 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $91.78 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,270.67 or 0.04672406 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059429 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

