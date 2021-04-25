Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

WMG opened at $37.73 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $34.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warner Music Group (WMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.