Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. Warner Music Group has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

In other news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

