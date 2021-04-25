Warp Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $270,127.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Warp Finance has a market cap of $2.77 million and $270,127.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $593.44 or 0.01199200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00020270 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

