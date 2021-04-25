Washington Trust Bank Acquires 4,523 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.48. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.34 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.54.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.