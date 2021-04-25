Washington Trust Bank Acquires 961 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,208,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,296,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $185.02 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $97.30 and a 1-year high of $189.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

