Washington Trust Bank Acquires 996 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $291.60 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.48 and a 200-day moving average of $256.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

