Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.82.

MMM stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.94. 3M has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $203.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.