Washington Trust Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

PXD opened at $146.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $169.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.