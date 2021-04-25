Washington Trust Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.68 and its 200-day moving average is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.