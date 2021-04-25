Washington Trust Bank Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 61.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,190 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,208,000 after buying an additional 1,502,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

