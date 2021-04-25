Washington Trust Bank Grows Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,338.55, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

