Washington Trust Bank Has $1.03 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,593 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,139,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

