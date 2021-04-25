Washington Trust Bank Has $13.67 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,763 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.