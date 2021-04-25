Washington Trust Bank Has $2.28 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 677,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,907,000 after acquiring an additional 163,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 140,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

NYSE:UBER opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

