Washington Trust Bank Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,232.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,455 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 37.7% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 61,929 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,931,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

