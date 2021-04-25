Washington Trust Bank Raises Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $159.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.19. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

