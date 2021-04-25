Washington Trust Bank Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,795 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 362,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,202,000 after acquiring an additional 80,606 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

