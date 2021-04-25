Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,009 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after buying an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.00.

