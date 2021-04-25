Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $13.64 million and approximately $462,128.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00060855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.85 or 0.00267888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.25 or 0.01042506 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00024288 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.59 or 0.00644737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,856.70 or 0.99330144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

