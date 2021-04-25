WAX Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. WAX has a market capitalization of $261.88 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00049503 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,726,534,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,461,780 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.