WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 745 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $261.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.98.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

