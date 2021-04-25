Welch & Forbes LLC Has $226.98 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,858,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $226,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Apple by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 429.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 307.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 43,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Apple by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,908,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,724,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Apple by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 182,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 139,789 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple stock opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.