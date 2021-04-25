Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Raised by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 271.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,666 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.