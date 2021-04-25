Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,098 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $203,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,031,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,660. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

