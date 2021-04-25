Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Western Digital posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $10.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

WDC stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,720. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $74.66.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

