Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,493 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.24.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.66.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

