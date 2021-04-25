Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.41. 1,433,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,157. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.75 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 146,348 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 564.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 107,071 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,551,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,584,000 after acquiring an additional 101,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

