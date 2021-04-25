WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.50 Billion

Analysts predict that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report sales of $4.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year sales of $18.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.92 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of WestRock by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,694,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

