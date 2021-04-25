Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,422 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $111,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $169.39 and a 12 month high of $261.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average is $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.