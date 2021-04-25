WHALE (WHALE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $541,792.00

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $108.31 million and approximately $541,792.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $19.85 or 0.00039108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WHALE has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00060982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00269050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.98 or 0.01038066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00023523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,727.65 or 0.99926080 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.37 or 0.00642895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

