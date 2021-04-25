WHALE (WHALE) Hits Market Cap of $102.57 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $102.57 million and approximately $493,457.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WHALE has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $18.80 or 0.00038026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

