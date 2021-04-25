WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Billion

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $13.68 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00003293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00027496 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008203 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 920,513,280 coins and its circulating supply is 720,513,279 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

